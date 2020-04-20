First Trailer For Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show Hollywood Just Dropped
The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series Hollywood has dropped, and it looks set to be your new must-see.
Set in the golden age of Hollywood, this series offers an alternative version of Tinseltown history, following a talented and diverse group of actors, screenwriters and filmmakers looking to make their mark within the world of show-business.
Co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, this seven episode series examines the unfair systems and biases which lurk beneath the glitter and glamour usually associated with the era, whilst imagining how things might have turned out quite differently.
In the trailer, we meet screenwriter Archie (Jeremy Pope), who wants to get his script Dreamland onto the silver screen. However, he looks set to face various obstacles along the way.
According to Netflix:
Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.
Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.
The starry cast includes Jim Parsons – who plays real-life agent Henry Willson – and Jake Picking, who portrays legendary real-life actor Rock Hudson.
The sparkling mix of fictional and non-fictional characters makes for an interesting premise, and will no doubt delight those who know their film history.
You can catch Hollywood on Netflix from May 1.
