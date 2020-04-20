unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

First Trailer For Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show Hollywood Just Dropped

by : Julia Banim on : 20 Apr 2020 19:07

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series Hollywood has dropped, and it looks set to be your new must-see.

Advert

Set in the golden age of Hollywood, this series offers an alternative version of Tinseltown history, following a talented and diverse group of actors, screenwriters and filmmakers looking to make their mark within the world of show-business.

Co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, this seven episode series examines the unfair systems and biases which lurk beneath the glitter and glamour usually associated with the era, whilst imagining how things might have turned out quite differently.

HollywoodHollywoodNetflix

In the trailer, we meet screenwriter Archie (Jeremy Pope), who wants to get his script Dreamland onto the silver screen. However, he looks set to face various obstacles along the way.

Advert

According to Netflix:

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

HollywoodHollywoodNetflix

The starry cast includes Jim Parsons – who plays real-life agent Henry Willson – and Jake Picking, who portrays legendary real-life actor Rock Hudson.

The sparkling mix of fictional and non-fictional characters makes for an interesting premise, and will no doubt delight those who know their film history.

You can catch Hollywood on Netflix from May 1.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Hollywood, Netflix, Ryan Murphy

Credits

Netflix/YouTube

  1. Netflix/YouTube

    HOLLYWOOD | Official Trailer | Netflix

 