First Trailer For Scream Is Finally Here

Paramount Pictures

‘Hello Sidney.’ Ghostface returns in the first trailer for Scream.

In 1996, in a time of direct-to-video sequels and an abundance of trashy horror, it’s not a stretch to say Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson saved the slasher genre with Scream. Not only far beyond its time – meta, self-referential comedy is basically Ryan Reynolds’ entire shtick – but it was legitimately scary, securing its namesake in Drew Barrymore’s iconic opening sequence.

Advert 10

As we approach its 25th anniversary, fans are readily anticipating the release of the fifth instalment in the franchise, titled Scream. In just a few months, we’re going back to Woodsboro.

Check out the first trailer for Scream below:

Loading…

There aren’t many plot details for Scream, but we know Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is coming back home amid a new spate of murders by a masked killer. We’ll see some familiar faces with Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s sheriff Dwight ‘Dewey’ Riley. Marley Shelton will reprise her role of Judy Hicks from Scream 4.

Advert 10

They’ll be joined by several newcomers, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Dylan Minnette.

While Williamson has returned as an executive producer, it’s the first film in the series not to be directed by the late, great Craven. Ready or Not‘s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have stepped in with a script from James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

‘Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again,’ Williamson wrote on Twitter.

Advert 10

‘I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart.’

Scream hits cinemas on January 14, 2022.