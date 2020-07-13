First Trailer For Season 5 Of Lucifer Just Dropped

Lucifer Netflix

Calling all Lucifer fans: the first trailer for the show’s fifth season has just dropped.

The trailer, which fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for for quite some time now, gives fans a first look at footage from the eight episodes that launch next month.

Its release comes less than one month after Netflix confirmed Lucifer season 5: part 1 would drop on the streaming service on August 21, and has certainly gotten fans’ hearts racing.

Check out the trailer below:

Netflix dropped the trailer on its UK and Ireland Twitter account, alongside the caption: ‘Based on this trailer we’re pleased to confirm Lucifer still looks devilishly good.’

But before we get into the juicy details of what the trailer means for our fallen angel, let’s just refresh our memories as to what’s happened up until this moment. I mean after all, it has been a hot moment – an entire year, to be precise – since we last saw him on our screens.

The show follows the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), who abandoned his throne and retired to Los Angeles, where he owns an upscale nightclub. A lot has happened since then, but the last time we saw him he was leaving Chloe (Lauren German) to return to his throne in Hell (sob).

Lucifer Netflix

So what’s going to happen in the fifth season? Well, if we’re going off the trailer, it looks like Lucifer is back in LA after getting bored of his life in Hell. As you do.

(At this point I need to warn you that if you want to go into the new season without knowing anything about it, look away now because there are major spoilers ahead.)

However, when a furious Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) confronts Lucifer about returning to the Underworld without her, she discovers it’s not Lucifer at all. Nope, it turns out it’s his twin brother, Michael.

lucifer twin brother Netflix

‘I’m not going to break Lucifer’s life, I’m going to take it,’ a menacing Michael says to the camera while hugging Chloe, suggesting she’s going to be his first target. Basically, if the new season is anywhere near as dramatic as this trailer, we’re in for one hell of a ride.

More to follow…

The fifth season will be available to watch on Netflix from August 21.