First Trailer For Seth Rogen’s Pickle Movie Just Dropped
Pickle Ri- sorry, Seth Rogen! The first trailer for HBO Max’s An American Pickle is officially here.
Whether it be Superbad, Knocked Up or This Is The End, Rogen has stole the world’s hearts with that infectious laugh time and time again. Even in Steve Jobs, he proved himself to be a remarkable dramatic talent.
However, his latest project is one of his wildest: he plays a man who wakes up after being preserved in a vat of pickles for a century. Yes, really.
Check out the trailer for An American Pickle below:
Based on Simon Rich’s 2013 short story Sell Out, the film sees Rogen take on two roles: the man who emerges covered in pickle juice, and his great-grandson in the modern day.
The official synopsis for An American Pickle reads:
Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years.
The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds he hasn’t aged a day. When he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, a mild-mannered computer coder.
Basically, it sounds like the greatest film ever made. It’s directed by Brandon Trost in his first solo outing as a director, after stints as a cinematographer on Rogen’s This Is The End and Bad Neighbours, as well as the likes of The Disaster Artist and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.
The movie had originally been under the purview of Sony with the prospect of a theatrical release. However, due to the current pandemic and the widespread effect on film production and distribution, WarnerMedia swooped it up for HBO Max, the latest entry into the streaming thunderdome, which isn’t available in the UK.
In an earlier statement, Rogen said: ‘I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max to release this film. We worked very hard and put as much of ourselves in this story as possible. We’re very proud of the end result and we can’t wait for people to get to see it’
An American Pickle drops on HBO Max exclusively on August 6. There’s currently no details regarding a UK release.
