First Trailer For Seth Rogen’s Pickle Movie Just Dropped

Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years.

The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds he hasn’t aged a day. When he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, a mild-mannered computer coder.