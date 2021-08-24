First Trailer For Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Finally Here

Sony Pictures

The multiverse is here in the first breathtaking trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. ‘Hello Peter.’

At the end of 2019’s Far From Home, Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, was in a spot of bother: Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed his identity to the world, and framed him for his murder. ‘What the fu–?’ the wall-crawler rightfully exclaimed before the credits rolled.

It’s been more than two years, but we’ll soon catch up with Spidey and the inevitable manhunt coming his way. In the first trailer, he has a little help from the Sorcerer Supreme.

Check it out:

The trailer appears to take place immediately after the conclusion of Far From Home, with Peter hatching a plan to escape without losing those close to him: Aunt May (Marissa Tomei), MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

After it was teased in Infinity War, it seems Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will fill the void of a certain Stark in being a mentor for Peter going forward.

Through some sort of magic, he helps Peter somewhat escape his most-wanted troubles – but this puts him on a collision course with some familiar foes; there’s lightning, pumpkin bombs and a certain eight-limbed Octavius to close out the trailer. Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus was confirmed last December, but seeing him in action… it means so much to fans around the world.

Speaking to Variety about reprising the role, the star said it was ‘wonderful… it was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back’.

Molina last appeared in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, the second movie in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy. It ended with Doc Ock sacrificing himself in the Hudson River, in order to destroy his fusion machine and prevent New York City from imploding.

How the movie will go about establishing his presence again in the multiverse is yet to be seen, but director Jon Watts told the actor: ‘In this universe, no one really dies.’

You probably still have one question: if Doc Ock and, presumably, other villains from past Spider-Man movies are due to appear, where the hell is Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? They do not appear in the trailer, and despite all the rumours, speculation, hints and a fair degree of common sense, their roles haven’t been confirmed – yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17, 2021.