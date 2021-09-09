First Trailer For The Matrix Resurrections Is Finally Here

Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Woah.’ The Matrix Resurrections has dropped its first teaser trailer.

Back in 1999, the Wachowskis changed movie-making forever with The Matrix; a knotty, dense, action-packed movie that brought kung-fu and sci-fi together. In 2003, the directing duo appeared to bring their story to a close with a double-bill of Reloaded and Revolutions – both are underrated, by the way.

It’s been 18 years, but soon, a fourth chapter will arrive in cinemas. After much anticipation, The Matrix Resurrections has revealed its first footage to the world.

Grab that red pill and dive in below:

Plot details have been shrouded in secrecy ever since the project was announced. We know Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles of Neo and Trinity, although it’s unclear how, given the fairly firm climax of Revolutions.

Unfortunately, Laurence Fishburne said he wasn’t asked to return as Morpheus. ‘I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,’ he earlier said.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson are also reprising their respective roles alongside newcomers Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

Earlier commenting on his return to the series, Reeves told Empire, ‘Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.’

Moss ‘never thought that it would happen’, she explained. ‘It was never on my radar at all… when it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘this is a gift’. It was just very exciting.’

The Matrix Resurrections hits cinemas and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.