First Trailer For The Witcher Season 2 Is Finally Here

Netflix

Geralt of Rivia is back in the first trailer for The Witcher‘s second season.

Andrzej Sapkowski’s epic world has been a firm favourite of readers, gamers and now Netflix bingers alike. The streaming platform was hugely confident in the show’s success, greenlighting season two before it had its premiere in late 2019.

Advert 10

It was a gamble that paid off, with The Witcher becoming the second most-watched series of the year, and a new legion of fans readily anticipating the next chapter of the fantasy story.

Of course, Henry Cavill is returning as the eponymous monster hunter, alongside Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Loading…

As for what to expect, Netflix’s synopsis reads, ‘Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.’

Advert 10

While the first season attracted some criticism for its handling of the timeline, the next instalment is expected to be much more straightforward narratively. You can also expect gnarly action, particularly after Cavill sustained an injury during the filming of one scene.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also recently revealed, ‘It’s a story of a father and daughter coming together in a place that doesn’t quite feel safe for them – and of course, we really get into Nivellen who’s played by the incomparable Kristofer Hivju, and we get to explore his character and his backstory with Geralt as well.

‘It’s really the perfect kick-off for season two because it’s about family. It’s about the secrets that we keep from each other, and it’s about the monsters that we are inside sometimes.’

Advert 10

The Witcher season two will premiere on Netflix on December 17, 2021.