First Trailer For Tom Holland's Chaos Walking Just Dropped Lionsgate

After much anticipation, the trailer for Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley is finally here.

The movie, which is based on the novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, has been long-awaited since 2011 when Lionsgate first purchased the right to make the movie.

Since then, the shooting of the movie has been endlessly rescheduled, but now will finally arrive in 2021.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer was first leaked online in October this year but was quickly taken down.

Other notable cast members of the film include Mads Mikkelsen, most famously known for his role as Hannibal Lecter, Nick Jonas and Cynthia Erivo.

The film’s plot follows two unlikely companions, Ridley and Holland, on an adventure through an unexplored planet as they try to escape a disorienting reality in which their inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.

The film is being directed by Doug Liman. Filming first began in 2017 but after a test-screening was deemed ‘unreasonable’, shooting was later rescheduled to 2018.

Tom Holland PA Images

But, due to Holland’s conflicting schedule (he was shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home for most of 2018), filming was again pushed back.

Following the extensive delays, Lionsgate had initially scheduled the film for a release date of January 22, 2021. But, as a result of the ongoing pandemic, this has since been scrapped.

While we now have a trailer to reassure us that the film is coming, there is still no concrete release date.