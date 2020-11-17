First Trailer For Tom & Jerry Live-Action Movie Just Dropped

First Trailer For Tom And Jerry Live-Action Movie Just Dropped Warner Bros.

The first trailer for the upcoming Tom & Jerry movie has arrived, and it seems the iconic duo are still fighting it out like never before.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Rob Delaney as hotel employees, the story sees the evasive mouse take up residence in a posh New York hotel, before Moretz has the wise idea to enlist the hapless but persistent cat to help rid the hotel of its mouse problem.

Naturally, painful hilarity ensues. And while a live-action film may make you think of Disney’s recent efforts with The Lion King or Aladdin, Warner Bros. have gone more down the line of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, with real-life actors rubbing shoulders alongside animated animals.

Check out the trailer here:

The synopsis for the film reads:

Kayla (Moretz) is a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence, threatening to ruin a glamorous wedding. She hires a broke alley cat named Tom to come in and get rid of Jerry, which proves to be easier said than done. That may be for the best, as the duo will likely need each other to defeat Kayla’s villainous boss, who isn’t a big fan of either one.

The story is, of course, based on the long-running cartoon created by Hanna-Barbera Productions. The duo made their first appearance in 1940, and have since spawned more than 160 short films spanning decades. The animation even won several Oscars for the studio between 1943 and 1953, The Wrap reports.

Of course, this isn’t Tom and Jerry’s first big screen outing. An animated feature film was released in 1993, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen the pair, so it’s not surprising to see a revamp appear for the 21st century.

Tom & Jerry will be released in cinemas on March 5, 2021.

