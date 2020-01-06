Fleabag Wins Best Comedy TV Show At Golden Globes

BBC

Fleabag has won a Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy TV Show, leaving fans across the globe delighted.

The award was collected by star of the show and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who described the team behind the show as having become ‘best friends’.

Fleabag ran for two phenomenal seasons, between 2016 and 2019. Regarded to be one of the best comedy dramas of recent times, it was even given a shout out by former President Barack Obama on his list of top shows of the decade.

Here’s the cast of Fleabag (@fleabag) before they won… and Ramy Youssef (@ramy) after he won! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GKX8NQFoyX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Many congratulations to the talented cast and crew behind the incomparable Fleabag!

