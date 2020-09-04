Floating Movie Theatre Where You Sit In Socially Distant Boats Opens In London

floating movie cinema 1 PA Images

Life’s a little bit different recently: we’re not going out as much, and when we do go out we’re staying a respectable distance away from our loved ones.

It’s no surprise then that this time last year a floating, socially distanced cinema wasn’t really on anybody’s radar. After all, it didn’t need to be – we could just pop down to our local cinema whenever we fancied.

Luckily for you though, it’s certainly on our radar now, with the once-in-a-lifetime cinema launching on Paddington’s Merchants Square, London, on Wednesday, September 2.

floating cinema PA Images

Openaire and GoBoat are inviting hundreds of visitors to enjoy screenings under the night sky on Regent’s Canal with their floating cinema experience most nights this month.

The floating cinema has the capacity for 128 movie-goers, with 16 boats ready and waiting to take them out onto the water to first tour London’s historic canals before mooring up to enjoy ‘the UK’s first cinematic experience on water’.

Iconic films such as Toy Story, The Lion King, Bridesmaids, Dirty Dancing, Titanic, Mrs. Doubtfire, Back to the Future, A Star is Born and Jaws will all be shown on various evenings until the end of the month. There will also be sing-a-long screenings of Grease, Rocketman and The Greatest Showman.

Openaire Float-In Cinema PA Images

The films will be shown on a six-by-three metre LED screen, with each guest provided with noise-cancelling headphones through which the audio will be played to ensure they receive the best possible experience.

Also, if you don’t fancy sailing not to worry because you can enjoy all of the films from the comfort of dry land; organisers will be providing a limited number of deck chairs in the square for those who don’t want to go on a boat.

If it sounds up your street, don’t hesitate to book now as tickets for the experience are on offer for a limited time only. You can purchase your tickets here.