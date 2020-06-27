Florence Pugh Apologises For Cultural Appropriation After Wearing Corn Rows At 17

At the time I honestly did not think that I was doing anything wrong. Growing up as white and privileged allowed me to get that far and not know… Stupid doesn’t even cut it, I was uneducated, I was unread…

Black, Indian, Native American and Asian cultures and religions are constantly used and abused every new shopping season.

I am truly sorry to all of you that were offended for years or even just recently. I cannot dismiss the I actions I bought into years ago, but I believe that we who were blind to such things must acknowledge them and recognize them as our faults, our ignorance and our white privilege and I apologise profusely that it took this long.