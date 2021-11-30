Footage Emerges Of ‘Brawl’ For Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets

Diario de Morelos/Facebook

The immense demand for Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets led to a fight outside a cinema.

The upcoming Spidey sequel is going to be the biggest movie of the year, there’s no doubt about it. While already having the upper hand with the world’s favourite superhero, a roster of past villains have kicked the nostalgia engine into high gear, not to mention the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning alongside Tom Holland.

Advert 10

Ticket presales for No Way Home have been the highest since Avengers: Endgame, with many expecting it to be a billion-dollar blockbuster. However, it’s been a similarly frustrating battle to get tickets, with opening day bookings plagued by crashed websites unable to cope with the demand. Apparently, there’s even been a ‘brawl’ outside a cinema.

Sony Pictures

News website Diario de Morelos shared a short clip of a fight outside a movie theatre in Mexico. It’s a short scuffle, although one person gets kicked in the face before it’s broken up.

‘They were beaten in #Cuernavaca cinema by young people who wanted to get in line in the pre-sale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most anticipated film of the year,’ the outlet wrote alongside the video on Facebook and Twitter. The full circumstances of the altercation remain unclear.

Advert 10

The clip has amassed more than 1.3 million views across social media. ‘If they know that the movie is going to be on the bill for more than a month… ridiculous people, what’s the rush?’ one user wrote. ‘I would not do that because I am a fan of Spider-Man and Peter Parker would never do that,’ another tweeted.

‘Nothing justifies violence and less for a movie that will be around for more days, by God they look like animals with forgiveness of animals,’ a third wrote.

Advert 10

Ahead of the film’s release and commenting on the ticket mania, one Kentucky exhibitor told Deadline, ‘I have not seen anything like this since Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Once the tickets went on sale, they went through the roof. I added more screens. Thank you Sony.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 15.