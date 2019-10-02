Former Disney Channel Star Goes Into Porn For Huge Career Change

PA Images

Maitland Ward, who starred as Rachel McGuire in the 90s show Boy Meets World, has made a huge career change by entering the world of adult films.

The children’s show followed the story of Cory Matthews and his journey to adulthood alongside his friends and family. While it originally ran on ABC from September 24, 1993 to May 5, 2000, the show relocated to Disney Channel in 2000.

After the series came to an end, Maitland went on to build her career in TV shows like Home Improvement, Rules of Engagement and The Bold and the Beautiful. She is also known for her role in the film White Chicks as Brittany Wilson.

The actor has since decided to take things in a new direction, however, as earlier this year she signed with adult boutique talent agency Society 15. The 42-year-old has been changing her image on Instagram by posting a number of risque images and now she’s starring in her first adult feature film, titled Drive.

Maitland spoke to In Touch Weekly, as per Pop Culture, about her new role, explaining she was surprised by how good the script for the movie was.

She said:

They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done.’ I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written’ This has so many themes… and just my character is so different than anything I have portrayed before.

Though the actor has been considering doing porn films for a long time, she only recently felt confident enough to go through with it.

She added:

I felt ready. It wasn’t like I was saying, ‘Oh, I want to do this all along’, but it was like, ‘I need to do this’. I really feel that quality stuff and the hot sex stuff can be together, and I really want that.

Maitland went on to talk about her character in Drive, explaining that while she starts out ‘innocent’ she comes out of her shell throughout the film.

The Boy Meets World star continued:

I really got to set myself free with this and really express myself in a way that I haven’t done before. I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before — really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo.

When it comes to discussing the X-rated nature of her new projects, Maitland has emphasised she ‘doesn’t give a f*ck anymore’.

She added:

I want to be who I am, and I just think as I have matured too, I am who I am. If I am feeling like crap, I am not going to go run out in the streets naked, you know?

While Boy Meets World fans might not be able to look at Rachel McGuire the same way again, I’m sure Maitland’s supporters will be glad to hear she’s loving her new career!

