Former Disney Child Star Maitland Ward Says Starring In Porn Won’t Ruin Her Career

maitlandward/Instagram

A former Disney star who has just released her first porn film insists it won’t harm her career, and believes it’s actually a wise business move.

Maitland Ward, who starred in 90s sitcoms like The Bold and the Beautiful and Boy Meets World as a teenager, has said she doesn’t believe the so-called stigma associated with starring in adult films, and says she’s now getting more offers than ever in her career.

Ward, now aged 42, just premiered her first porn feature last week, titled Drive, and says it’s been met with nothing but support, even from her former Boy Meets World cast.

Buena Vista Television

Speaking to TMZ, Ward said she loves ‘taboo’ things, and thinks instead of hindering her career, her crossover into the adult industry will do the opposite.

She said:

I actually think it’s the opposite because I’ve been opened up to so many more opportunities, because I do this. I think I would be limited if I stuck in just a certain, typecast situation. Now people think of me in a totally new way and are discovering me new.

Speaking of the adult industry versus more mainstream roles, Ward continued:

Why do they have to be mutually exclusive? I think sex and good quality entertainment can be together.

Ward added she has been ‘getting more’ adult roles, and ‘there’s going to be more taboo stuff to come… this is just the beginning.’

The 42-year-old also said her former Boy Meets World cast mate Trina McGee, who played Angela, got in touch with her to say ‘you go girl!’

Maitland added:

I’ve actually been surprised at girls who have reached out – who I’ve known in the past – to be like ‘that’s awesome, you’re kicking ass,’ because I give no fucks, I’m like I am who I am, I am a sexual actress, a person who just wants to show the world what I love.

You can watch Maitland talk about the role here:

Maitland said her performances were ‘authentically me’, and a Boy Meets World-porn crossover ‘could definitely happen.’

Speaking to In Touch Weekly about the new role, via popculture, Ward said:

I really got to set myself free with this and really express myself in a way that I haven’t done before. I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before — really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]