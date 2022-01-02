Former Extra Reveals What It’s Like To Be A Background Actor

@chadpostmusic/TikTok/Alamy

A former background actor has given people a behind-the-scenes look at exactly what it’s like to be an extra on the set of a TV series, and how it’s actually more difficult than you might think.

The idea of being a background actor seems pretty straightforward: you stand around with a bunch of other extras and pretend to have a conversation while the main characters do their thing.

Advert 10

But as @chadpostmusic has revealed in a TikTok video, there’s a whole lot more to it than that.

Alamy

As a teenager, Chad would make money by working as a background actor on the sets of films and TV shows in New York, learning plenty of secrets of the trade along the way.

For starters, if you’re an extra, while the camera is rolling you’re expected to be completely silent on set. That means no loud noises involving props, no heavy footsteps, and even no talking, with background extras instead expected to mime their conversations, which is actually a pretty impressive skill in itself.

Advert 10

Another secret revealed by Chad was that scenes involving music or dancing are also filmed in silence, with background actors expected to all keep their dancing on beat without any actual music to dance to.

Check it out:

Advert 10

‘They’re all fake dancing,’ he said, explaining that ‘usually what they’ll do is play a song for like two minutes’ before the scene starts, with the background actors expected to keep dancing to the same rhythm – but this time without the music – when the director calls action.

So while it’s the stars of the show that get all the attention, maybe it’s time to give a little more credit to the unsung heroes on set!