Forrest Gump Beats Saving Private Ryan As Tom Hanks’ Best Movie

by : Hannah Smith on : 09 Jul 2021 15:33
Forrest Gump Beats Saving Private Ryan As Tom Hanks' Best MovieParamount Pictures

It’s Tom Hank’s 65th birthday, and to celebrate the big occasion, UNILAD took to Twitter to find out once and for all the legendary actor’s best movie, and to be honest, the answer took us a bit by surprise.

Let’s be frank, there are a lot of great Tom Hanks movies, so whittling the choices down to the final eight was a tough task in itself. Some difficult decisions had to be made, but with apologies to Captain Phillips and Sleepless in Seattle, only the most iconic of the big man’s films were able to make the cut.

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (Paramount Pictures)Paramount Pictures

Forrest Gump was the clear winner in the first semi-final, romping home with a massive 57% of the vote. But despite our resident film critic’s early prediction that Saving Private Ryan would take the overall crown, the dramatic Spielberg flick had to see off some tough competition from Toy Story, beating the beloved Pixar series by less than 6%.

The final was an equally close-fought battle, but in the end, there could only be one winner. While Saving Private Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest films of all time, it was Hanks’ turn as the always-quotable Forrest Gump that got your vote as the ultimate Hanks movie.

While Hanks himself has said he doesn’t play favourites when it comes to his long career, he has said there’s still a special place in his heart for Forrest Gump, telling USA TODAY a few years ago the film was ‘a really crazy, unique motion picture.’

Happy Birthday, Tom. Anyone else feel a re-watch coming on?

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

