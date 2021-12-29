Four Christmases Is The Most Underrated Xmas Movie Ever

Alamy

‘Rotten’ reviews be damned, Four Christmases is actually a brilliant Christmas movie. ‘You can’t spell family without lies, try it.’

I went to see this oft-forgotten rom-com twice in the cinema back in 2008: I went along with my oldest, closest friend and his parents; and then I went for round two with my family on Christmas Eve. I doubt you’ll find anyone else who elected to see this film more than once when it was released.

My mate’s dad is best-compared to Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents. Growing up, I feel he relished his stern demeanour. Yet, even 13 years later, I’ve never seen him laugh as much than at two separate moments in Four Christmases: Vince Vaughn helplessly retching after a baby’s projectile vomit splatters Reese Witherspoon; and Witherspoon walloping an infant’s head off a cupboard door.

Warner Bros.

Directed by Seth Gordon, who went on to make Horrible Bosses (great movie) and Baywatch, it follows Vaughn and Witherspoon’s loved-up, never-to-be-married couple as they try to avoid their families at Christmas.

Well-trained at crafting charitable causes for the holidays, they’re ready to fly out to Fiji when mother nature strikes, and they’re grounded. Left with no other option, they kick off a day of travelling to see both of their divorced parents and relatives; in other words, they have to attend Four Christmases.

With a budget of $80 million, you have to ask: where did it go? Alongside the leads, there’s also Robert Duvall, John Favreau, Sissy Spacek, Tim McGraw, Mary Steenburgen and Jon Voight.

This was coming towards the end of the rom-com’s dominance in Hollywood, when silly money was thrown at the flimsiest of projects. Unfortunately, Four Christmases only grossed $163.7 million, and it was reviled by many critics (it holds a 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

‘So? We got five Oscar-winning actors, and they don’t need to act much. There can’t be any singing, boss. If McGraw doesn’t sing, then Yoakam doesn’t sing. It’s in the contract. A most-favoured-nations clause. Most-favoured nations would not even remotely apply here. That is insane. There ain’t no sanity clause,’ Roger Ebert wrote in his review.

Here’s an immediate pro: it’s less than 90 minutes long, immediately sealing a ‘yes’ with my girlfriend and other haters of long movies.

Warner Bros.

Also, at its core, it’s really funny. Vaughn is doing his reliable deadpan schtick with flashes of eccentric humour – his performance as Joseph in the nativity is peerless – and Witherspoon effortlessly likeable, even when she’s choke-slamming kids who’ve stolen her pregnancy test.

I’m a simple man: if you put a Shawshank Redemption joke in your film, I’ll have a good time. ‘My childhood was like The Shawshank Redemption, except I didn’t have some old, warm, black man to share my story with,’ Vaughn says.

Warner Bros.

The drama driving the two leads becomes way too overbearing by the end, culminating in a cutesy pep talk with Voight and an ending anybody could predict after 20 minutes.

But you also have Duvall chewing up lines like, ‘Your grandmother’s boyfriend is a first class ass sniffer’ and, ‘I don’t wanna speak ill of your mother on Christmas, but she’s nothing but a common street whore.’

There’s a lot to be said for movies that simply let people be terrible without redemption; for the most part, their families are unbearable – and that’s perfect. Unwrap some misanthropy this Christmas.

