Four-Year-Old Screams ‘Michael Myers, I Love You’ Before Jumping Into His Arms

@vxmpyra/Twitter/Universal Pictures

While most people would run for the hills seeing someone dressed up as Michael Myers, this little girl did quite the opposite.

Four-year-old Aria Alvarado apparently loves the creepy Halloween character so much that she asked him to attend her recent birthday party.

During her celebrations, the Halloween theme tune began playing, causing Aria to start looking around for her scary friend.

Universal Pictures

She then spots him in the distance, and exclaims, ‘Michael Myers, I love you!’, before running up to the horror movie character to be picked up by him.

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter yesterday, September 26, and has already generated almost 96,000 likes at the time of writing.

People have since shared their surprise at Aria being a fan of the horror character. One person joked, ‘Ah yes, fresh baked cookies, visiting grandma‘s house, and the warm embrace of a nigh-unkillable murderer. The fond memories of childhood.’

Someone else said, ‘Running in the wrong direction. Just like the movies.’

Meanwhile, others said some of their young family members also have a strange fascination with horror movies.

One person said, ‘Kids different these days… my nephew likes Pennywise & Candyman and loves playing “you’re gonna die” soundbits on YT… this boy is 3 [sic].’

Another person wrote:

My daughter loves Horror Movies and hates John Wick. Why? Because she realizes that Jason and Freddy and Aliens are fake. Guns, however? Not so much. Kids are much smarter than you think. I have no problem with my daughter seeing horror movies with me.

A third person commented, ‘Thank you. My kid wants to dress as Jason Voorhees for Halloween, and he wants me to dress as Pamela. This makes me feel a little more normal.’

@vxmpyra/Twitter

In light of the video going viral, Aria’s mother, Rose Alvarado, spoke to TODAY about her daughter’s love of horror movies.

She said, ‘She’s been loving Halloween ever since she first watched The Nightmare Before Christmas. She loves many spooky movies including Frankenweenie, Coraline, Corpse Bride and especially Halloween with Michael Myers.’

People will be relieved to know that it wasn’t just some random person who came to Aria’s party dressed as Myers – it was her dad, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Rose also spoke of her surprise at Aria’s hilarious reaction to seeing Myers arrive at her party. She explained, ‘We knew she liked him, but we did not expect her to react like that. Her reaction was so funny, so I thought I’d post the little video online.’