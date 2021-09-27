unilad
Advert

Four-Year-Old Screams ‘Michael Myers, I Love You’ Before Jumping Into His Arms

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Sep 2021 10:18
Four-Year-Old Screams 'Michael Myers, I Love You' Before Jumping Into His Arms@vxmpyra/Twitter/Universal Pictures

While most people would run for the hills seeing someone dressed up as Michael Myers, this little girl did quite the opposite.

Four-year-old Aria Alvarado apparently loves the creepy Halloween character so much that she asked him to attend her recent birthday party.

Advert

During her celebrations, the Halloween theme tune began playing, causing Aria to start looking around for her scary friend.

Michael Myers (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

She then spots him in the distance, and exclaims, ‘Michael Myers, I love you!’, before running up to the horror movie character to be picked up by him.

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter yesterday, September 26, and has already generated almost 96,000 likes at the time of writing.

Advert

People have since shared their surprise at Aria being a fan of the horror character. One person joked, ‘Ah yes, fresh baked cookies, visiting grandma‘s house, and the warm embrace of a nigh-unkillable murderer. The fond memories of childhood.’

Someone else said, ‘Running in the wrong direction. Just like the movies.’

Meanwhile, others said some of their young family members also have a strange fascination with horror movies.

Advert

One person said, ‘Kids different these days… my nephew likes Pennywise & Candyman and loves playing “you’re gonna die” soundbits on YT… this boy is 3 [sic].’

Another person wrote:

My daughter loves Horror Movies and hates John Wick. Why? Because she realizes that Jason and Freddy and Aliens are fake. Guns, however? Not so much. Kids are much smarter than you think. I have no problem with my daughter seeing horror movies with me.

A third person commented, ‘Thank you. My kid wants to dress as Jason Voorhees for Halloween, and he wants me to dress as Pamela. This makes me feel a little more normal.’

Advert
Girl runs up to Mike Myers (@vxmpyra/Twitter)@vxmpyra/Twitter

In light of the video going viral, Aria’s mother, Rose Alvarado, spoke to TODAY about her daughter’s love of horror movies.

She said, ‘She’s been loving Halloween ever since she first watched The Nightmare Before Christmas. She loves many spooky movies including Frankenweenie, Coraline, Corpse Bride and especially Halloween with Michael Myers.’

People will be relieved to know that it wasn’t just some random person who came to Aria’s party dressed as Myers – it was her dad, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Advert

Rose also spoke of her surprise at Aria’s hilarious reaction to seeing Myers arrive at her party. She explained, ‘We knew she liked him, but we did not expect her to react like that. Her reaction was so funny, so I thought I’d post the little video online.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Medical Journal Sparks Outrage With ‘Bodies With Vaginas’ Cover
News

Medical Journal Sparks Outrage With ‘Bodies With Vaginas’ Cover

Gabby Petito: ‘Psychics’ Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims
News

Gabby Petito: ‘Psychics’ Spark Outrage Over Ghost Channelling Claims

Woman Forced To Call SWAT Team After Man Attempts To ‘Steal’ Her House
Life

Woman Forced To Call SWAT Team After Man Attempts To ‘Steal’ Her House

Silverback Gorilla Shows Off His Moves In Hilarious Video
Viral

Silverback Gorilla Shows Off His Moves In Hilarious Video

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, halloween, michael myers, Viral

Credits

NBC Los Angeles

  1. NBC Los Angeles

    Fearless 4-Year-Old Girl Runs Into the Arms of Michael Myers in Viral Video

 