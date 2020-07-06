Fox News Edits Trump Out Of Jeffrey Epstein Photo But Leaves In Melania Getty/Fox

Fox News has come under fire for repeatedly using a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump in its broadcast, but cropping the president out of it each time.

The photo in question is a well-known one, and shows the convicted sex offender posing with his arm around Ghislaine Maxwell at Trump’s private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, as Trump stands with his arm around his future wife Melania.

The four are all standing very close together; so close, in fact, that in order to crop the US president out of the image, Fox News had to crop out half of Melania’s body.

You can watch the broadcast below:

The segment in which the cropped photo appeared was one relating to long-time Epstein associate Maxwell, who last week was arrested on charges of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse children.

An indictment charges Maxwell with six counts, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. She has denied the allegations.

Five of the six charges against Maxwell carry sentences of five years each, while the sixth – a charge of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

For years, Epstein and Maxwell moved in the same social circles as Trump, with a number of pictures documenting this relationship, both at Mar-a-Lago and elsewhere.

It should be noted that the photographs mentioned were taken prior to Maxwell’s arrest last week, and before authorities first started investigating Epstein in 2005.

However, prosecutors allege that Maxwell was aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse crimes against minors in the 1990s, when the photos were taken.

You can see some of the pictures below:

While the president has remained tight-lipped about the nature of his relationship with Maxwell, he did previously refer to Epstein as a ‘fun’ and ‘terrific guy’ in a 2002 New York Magazine interview.

‘He’s a lot of fun to be with,’ Trump said at the time. ‘It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.’

Because of the notoriety of their relationship and the president’s comments, the unedited picture used within the Fox News broadcast has already been seen by many, leading many to wonder – why go to the effort of cropping it?

Epstein died in prison on August 10, 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking filed a month before his death.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.