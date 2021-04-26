Frances McDormand Howled During The Oscars, This Is Why
In one of the most memorable moments from this year’s Oscars, actor Frances McDormand howled at the moon like a wolf.
McDormand, 63, had taken to the stage alongside director Chloé Zhao to accept the award for Best Picture for Nomadland when she made the surprising sound.
Nomadland enjoyed wild success at the Oscars, scooping up the awards for Best Actress (McDormand) and Best Director (Zhao), as well as Best Picture.
During the acceptance speech, McDormand encouraged moviegoers to head to the cinema as soon as they were able to, so as to get the full effect:
Please, watch our movie on the largest screen possible. And one day, very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theater, shoulder to shoulder, in that dark space and watch every film that is represented here tonight. We give this one to our wolf.
It was at this point that McDormand threw back her head and howled, sparking applause from those around her. However, some of those watching may have been a bit confused about what exactly was going on.
Speaking with Variety afterwards, Zhao explained that McDormand had actually been paying a touching tribute to late production sound mixer Michael ‘Wolf’ Snyder.
Zhao said:
The howling is for our production designer Wolf who you saw in the In Memoriam – we unfortunately lost him recently, and his name is Wolf and he’s the production sound mixer both on my previous film The Rider and Nomadland. He’s part of the family. So, that howling to the moon is for Wolf.
In a Facebook message written by Wolf’s father David last month, shared by his aunt Cathy, it was confirmed that Wolf had died by suicide after suffering from depression for a number of years. He was 35 years old.
The message read:
I’m sure it was difficult for Michael that he spent most of the last year alone in his small, Queens apartment, being responsible about dealing with the coronavirus. In spite of this, we all believed he was doing well, and for most of this past year I think he was.
He seemed especially joyful and invigorated in these last few months since he was able to return to work on several different film projects. He was certainly thrilled about all of the accolades for Nomadland and told us many happy stories about his work on the film and the amazing people he got to spend time with.
This year, Wolf received nominations for best sound/effects at the CinEuphoria awards for Nomadland.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
