Frances McDormand Wins Historic Third Oscar For Best Actress

Frances McDormand has made history with her third Oscar win for Best Actress.

The 63-year-old actress has been showered in acclaim ever since critics got their eyes on her performance in Nomadland, Chloé Zhao’s breathtaking drama about a modern-day nomad travelling America’s open roads, trying to get work and, essentially, just living.

She’s no stranger to an Academy Award, having earlier won for her turns in Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. However, Nomadland is a bit different.

McDormand is the first woman in history to not only be nominated for Best Actress and Best Picture, as she was a producer on the film, but also win both awards.

She’s also part of a small club of three-time winners next to Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep. Only Katherine Hepburn sits at the very top, having won four acting Oscars.

In the Best Actress category, McDormand emerged victorious over Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, McDormand spoke about the ‘serendipitous lightning bolt’ of being drawn to Zhao and her wider career.

She said: ‘I have been doing this for forty years; let’s hope I’m getting better. A journalist recently said that watching my face in closeup on screen is like visiting a national park. I consider that a great compliment and intend to work on retaining that perspective for the rest of my professional life.’

Nomadland is due for release in the UK on May 21.