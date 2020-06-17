Francesca And Harry From Too Hot To Handle Have Broken Up
Too Hot To Handle lovebirds Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago have split up mere weeks after getting engaged during the Netflix reunion special.
Harry, 22, and Francesca, 26, had been living apart for months on account of coronavirus border closures, but were planning to meet up in Los Angeles soon.
However, the couple have now unfortunately parted ways, surprising fans who had believed them to be the real deal.
Canadian model Francesca shared the news over her YouTube channel, explaining the break-up had taken ‘a huge toll’ on her emotionally’.
The video is understandably very emotional and, whether you’re a reality star or not, Francesca’s sadness at having gone through a big break-up is all too relatable.
Opening up about why they split, Francesca explained that Harry – who is originally from Australia but lives in LA – had been unable to cope with being in a long distance relationship.
You can watch Francesca’s video for yourself below:
Francesca revealed Harry hadn’t wanted her to announce the split. However, she had felt it was important for her to move on. She also stated that some rumours circling around Harry had proven to be true, but didn’t elaborate further.
Accompanying the video, Francesca, who lives in Vancouver, addressed her young fans who have watched her romance blossom on TV and social media:
I know there’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and our relationship. But not everything you see online is as perfect as it seems. Harry and I are guilty of portraying it as such and I am very sorry for that.
I want to tell all of you, never let anyone treat you poorly, in any situation. You are all amazing and you all deserve the WORLD. Always stand by people you love, but not if it comes at the expense of your own happiness. Don’t settle for anything less then amazing. Continue to be kind & do good.
As heart breaking as this is for me to post, especially considering the circumstances, I really need to start moving forward with my life. If it comes down to me having to release more of the truth I will when the time is right.
Harry has also delivered a video message to fans, with the message, ‘It doesn’t feel right to be made a joke of, especially to someone that you’ve loved’.
Speaking via Instagram stories, Harry said:
The last thing I want to do is… speak down on someone. This is a sh*t situation and only Francesca and myself know the full extent of what’s happened.
He added:
I just want to thank everyone who isn’t jumping to conclusions… there are always two sides to every story.
[…] Francesca knows I’m always going to love her and she’s always in my heart, in a special place with me. But I’m going to touch on that tomorrow.
The break up has come mere weeks after Harry proposed to Francesca with a Ring Pop during the reunion, delighting their fellow contestants and fans alike.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Francesca, Harry, Netflix, Now, Too Hot To Handle
CreditsFrancesca Farago/YouTube and 1 other
Francesca Farago/YouTube
Harry Jowsey/Instagram