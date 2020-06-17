Francesca And Harry From Too Hot To Handle Have Broken Up

I know there’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and our relationship. But not everything you see online is as perfect as it seems. Harry and I are guilty of portraying it as such and I am very sorry for that.

I want to tell all of you, never let anyone treat you poorly, in any situation. You are all amazing and you all deserve the WORLD. Always stand by people you love, but not if it comes at the expense of your own happiness. Don’t settle for anything less then amazing. Continue to be kind & do good.

As heart breaking as this is for me to post, especially considering the circumstances, I really need to start moving forward with my life. If it comes down to me having to release more of the truth I will when the time is right.