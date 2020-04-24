Francesca and Harry From Too Hot To Handle Share Matching Tattoos

Couple From Too Hot To Handle Share Matching Tattoos Netflix/francescafarago/Instagram

Controversial Too Hot to Handle couple Francesca and Harry are still together a year after the show ended, and even have matching tattoos.

Advert

The binge-worthy dating show dropped on Netflix this month, and its unique no hooking-up rule had viewers, well, hooked. Despite the strict rules though, many couples still did it anyway.

One couple who made the headlines was Francesca Farago, 26, and Harry Jowsey, 22, who actually didn’t get on at first. However, as Too Hot To Handle went on, the two ended up falling for one another and are seemingly now stronger than ever.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight the pair debuted their matching tattoos, with both Harry and Francesca boasting small lightning bolts on their index fingers.

Advert

Explaining the reasoning behind the lightning bolts, Harry said:

It was something that we wanted to get for a while. We had a lot of negativity around our relationship. On the show, every time I was with her, I was like, ‘Look, let’s stay positive and keep that mindset, because that’s what’s going to get us through.’ So, it’s just a nice little reminder to stay positive. And stay with Francesca!

However, a lightning bolt wasn’t the original idea, as Francesca explained:

There was a challenge where I had to draw him a painting. It was supposed to be my vagina, but it was like an interpretation of what I saw. I put little lightning bolts all over it, so it just kind of represented our experience as a whole together.

Lightning bolt or vagina; if matching tattoos isn’t a reason to stay with someone, then I don’t know what is.

Tattoo @francescafarago/Instagram

Harry and Francesca appear to be happy as Larry now, but it turns out it wasn’t all plain sailing when the show ended.

Speaking about their brief separation, Harry said:

Advert

After the show, everything was like a roller coaster, and we actually broke up for a few months. We took a break, and then a few months ago, I got drunk in L.A and texted her that I wanted to FaceTime her dog. I was like, “Hey, I don’t want to talk to you, can I just talk to your puppy?” So at that point we just started talking.

After the drunken FaceTime, they continued talking until Harry flew Francesca down to L.A and they ‘fell in love again’.

Francesca and Harry From Too Hot To Handle Share Matching Tattoos ET Online

The pair also opened up about their long distance relationship – with Francesca in Vancouver and Harry in Los Angeles – and how they plan on moving in together once lockdown is lifted.

Francesca said:

It’s hard being away from him because he is in Los Angeles and I am in Vancouver. But once this quarantine is over, we are going to move in together and it’s going to be amazing and magical. We are going to get married and have kids!

From the conversations ET Online had with other members of the show, it appears that Francesca and Harry may be the only couple still together.

Netflix

Too Hot to Handle favourites Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend admitted they haven’t actually seen each other since the show ended.

The pair revealed that while they haven’t dated anyone else, they also haven’t seen each other in person since filming wrapped.

According to Rhonda, she and Sharron tried to maintain their relationship after the show but ‘it just never worked’.

Advert

However, before you start crying into a large glass of wine thinking love is dead – you’ll be pleased to know Rhonda and Sharron still frequently speak on the phone and say that if they do manage to meet up in the future, they would pick up where they left off.

Sharron said:

I have a lot of love for her. We are definitely still rocking. I’ve been serious. I gave her my word when we were on the show, like, ‘This is it.’ If I’m going to try it with anyone, I want it to be with her.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.