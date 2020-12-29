Frankie Boyle Calls Ricky Gervais ‘Lazy’ For Trans People Jokes

Frankie Boyle PA Images

Frankie Boyle has called out Ricky Gervais during a guest appearance on Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast, blasting his fellow comedian as ‘lazy’ for making jokes about transgender people.

During the interview, Theroux brought up comments Boyle had made about Gervais during his 2020 TV comedy special Excited For You to See and Hate This.

Here, Boyle took aim at Gervais over jokes he had made about trans woman Caitlyn Jenner during his own 2018 Netflix special, Humanity. Gervais had repeatedly deadnamed Jenner during one routine, and suggested that being trans was comparable to him ‘self-identifying as a chimpanzee’.

Ricky Gervais PA Images

Ripping into Gervais in Excited For You to See and Hate This, Boyle argued, ‘it’s not that much weirder than Ricky Gervais saying that he’s a stand-up comedian’:

I mean, look, we know Ricky Gervais, he’s a brilliant actor, he’s a brilliant writer, he’s not a f*cking stand-up comedian! Just ‘cause Ricky Gervais self-identifies as a stand-up comedian, am I supposed to say that he is one? It’s f*cking political correctness gone mad!

Reflecting on why he made these cutting jibes, Boyle remarked to Theroux that he had found Gervais’s routine about trans people to be ‘lazy’, adding:

I would like him to have the same respect for trans people as he has for animals. I think that’s not a lot to ask.

Frankie Boyle PA Images

You can listen to Louis Theroux’s full Grounded interview with Frankie Boyle through BBC Sounds.

