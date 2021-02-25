Frasier Reboot Featuring Kelsey Grammar Officially In The Works

CBS Television Distribution

Frasier is officially getting a reboot nearly 20 years after the classic sitcom ended.

Kelsey Grammer will be returning as Dr. Frasier Crane on the reboot that will air on Paramount+.

Advert 10

Frasier is one of the US’s most successful sitcoms and ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004. During its 11 years on air, the show won 37 Emmy Awards including five for best comedy series.

Announcing the news yesterday, February 24, Grammer expressed his excitement of the hit show’s return.

CBS Television Distribution

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Grammer said, ‘Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.’

Advert 10

‘I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane,’ he added.

CBS Studios and Grammer’s Grammnet Productions are producing the revival – something Grammer has been working on for several years, THR reports.

TV writer Joe Cristalli and How I Met Your Mother producer Chris Harris will write the new show along with Grammer.

CBS Television Distribution

Advert 10

Speaking of the reboot, CBS Studios president David Stapf said, ‘Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling.’

He continued:

There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.

The Frasier reboot is set to air in 2022, HuffPost reports.

Advert 10