Freak Show Named Best American Horror Story Series FX

The fourth series of American Horror Story has come out top, based on its form and critical reception.

A new tool, which assesses the likelihood of current TV shows getting cancelled or renewed, found Freak Show to be the most similar series to what ‘the ideal’ TV show should encompass.

Freak Show tells the story of one of the last remaining freak shows in the US, and their struggle for survival. It has much of the same cast from the previous series, such as Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts and Jessica Lange.

FX

As an entire show, The Series Survival Scorecard found that American Horror Story has a 65% similarity to the ‘perfect show’, which could explain why it has been renewed so many times.

With series 10 in the works, American Horror Story currently holds a positive 72% likelihood of staying on our screens for the foreseeable future, the study said.

The scorecard gathers and analyses data from Google Trends, IMDb ratings and nominations for awards to determine what a successful TV show entails.

But not all instalments of American Horror Story were created equal, the study found. Coming in at second place is Hotel (series 5), followed by Coven (series 3), Asylum (series 2) and Murder House (series 1). Roanoke (series 6) finished last.

FX

When it comes to which episodes are the best, the data shows that of the top series — Freak Show — its episode 10, Orphan, is the most loved.

Other findings from the study included that the show that’s closest to having been perfect — based on its duration, form, IMDb score and award nominations — is The Vampire Diaries, while You is the most popular currently streaming TV show.