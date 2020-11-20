Freddy Kruger Actor Robert Englund Joins Cast Of Stranger Things Season 4 Netflix/New Line Cinema

Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund will be able to put his knowledge of all things scary to use as he joins the cast of Stranger Things 4.

Production for the hit Netflix series was brought to a halt following the coronavirus outbreak, but things are now back up and running and the creators have been busy adding some new faces into the mix.

Englund, who is known for bringing to life the iconic horror villain Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, is set to join the likes of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the gang in the upcoming series.

Stranger Things Netflix

The actor will be one of a number of new faces arriving in Hawkins, with other cast members including Jamie Campbell Bower, who played a young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and Game of Thrones actor Tom Wlaschiha.

Englund will be a series regular as he plays Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned – wait for it – in a psychiatric hospital, of course. Englund will likely be able to draw on his time spent as Kruger for the character as Creel has been convicted of a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Campbell Bower plays another regular as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Peter is said to witnesses brutality day after day, and after growing tired of the scenes he may be poised to ‘take a stand.’

Other new series regulars include Booksmart’s Eduardo Franco as fun-loving stoner Argyle, who works at Surfer Boy Pizza, and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great) as Eddie Munson, a metalhead who runs a local Dungeons & Dragons club called The Hellfire Club.

Eddie looks to be one to watch as he is described as standing ‘at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.’

Stranger Things 4 does not yet have a release date, but hopefully it won’t be long before we get to meet all the new characters.