Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast To Reunite For Unscripted Special Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast are set to reunite for an unscripted special which will celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro are said to have all signed up for the HBO Max special, as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The cast will come together to film the special on September 10, however it’s not expected to debut on the streaming service until around Thanksgiving time, in November.

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

It comes after HBO Max revealed it would become the exclusive streaming home of every single episode of The Fresh Prince, having been available since the service launched in May this year.

The special will be directed by Marcus Raboy, while Rikki Hughes takes on the role of showrunner and executive producer. Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen will all executive produce too, under the Westbrook Media banner, Variety reports.

While it has been some 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air launched in 1990, the cast actually got together earlier this year in April, for Will Smith’s Snapchat series, Will From Home.

Not only that, just this month Smith revealed that he and Westbrook are developing a drama reboot of the series, which will be based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video, Bel-Air.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air originally aired on NBC, from September 10, 1990 to May 20, 1996, across six seasons and 148 episodes. However, it has gone on to be a cult classic, with kids who weren’t even alive when the show aired going on to become huge fans.

The TV reunion is one of many set out by HBO Max to gain traction to the streaming service. Just a week ago, it was announced that the cast of the West Wing would reunite for a theatrical staging of the Hartsfield’s Landing episode from the programme’s third series. The special is due to be filmed at a Los Angeles theatre in October of this year.

Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, the eagerly anticipated Friends special reunion was originally supposed to be ready to stream during the service’s launch, however it has been delayed several times as a result of the pandemic. However, Jennifer Aniston has promised that the reunion will be ‘even more exciting,’ when it eventually does land on our screens – whenever that may be.

In the meantime, there’s plenty of Fresh Prince and Friends to binge on the streaming service until then.