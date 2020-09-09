unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Dramatic Reboot Lands Two-Season Deal

by : Julia Banim on : 09 Sep 2020 09:23
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air's Dramatic Reboot Lands Two-Season DealFresh Prince Of Bel-Air's Dramatic Reboot Lands Two-Season DealWarner Bros.

Peacock has picked up two seasons of the upcoming, dramatic re-imagining of classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Advert

The fan trailer, entitled Bel-Air, was created by cinematographer Morgan Cooper in 2019, and has over six million views at the time of writing.

Now, Will Smith himself has announced the two season deal, during a video conversation with Cooper and Bel-Air’s executive producer Chris Collins.

Check out the announcement and Will Smith chatting to Morgan here:

Advert

Smith told Cooper and Collins:

We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch.

I’ve been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done.

Peacock announced that Bel-Air will be a ‘serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air’.

Revealing a little bit more about what viewers can expect from the upcoming series, Cooper said:

There’s so many layers to these characters. We’re really going to peel back the layers of these characters and explore this world in an unforgettable way. It’s a show that’s really going to surprise people in the best way possible.

You can watch the 2019 fan trailer here:

Advert

Cooper is set to direct and co-executive produce Bel-Air, penning the script alongside executive producer and showrunner Collins (The Wire).

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Bel-Air, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Morgan Cooper, Now, Peacock, reboot, Will Smith

Credits

Will Smith/YouTube

  1. Will Smith/YouTube

    I have news about that “Bel-Air” trailer...

 