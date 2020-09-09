Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Dramatic Reboot Lands Two-Season Deal
Peacock has picked up two seasons of the upcoming, dramatic re-imagining of classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
The fan trailer, entitled Bel-Air, was created by cinematographer Morgan Cooper in 2019, and has over six million views at the time of writing.
Now, Will Smith himself has announced the two season deal, during a video conversation with Cooper and Bel-Air’s executive producer Chris Collins.
Check out the announcement and Will Smith chatting to Morgan here:
Smith told Cooper and Collins:
We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch.
I’ve been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done.
Peacock announced that Bel-Air will be a ‘serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air’.
Revealing a little bit more about what viewers can expect from the upcoming series, Cooper said:
There’s so many layers to these characters. We’re really going to peel back the layers of these characters and explore this world in an unforgettable way. It’s a show that’s really going to surprise people in the best way possible.
You can watch the 2019 fan trailer here:
Cooper is set to direct and co-executive produce Bel-Air, penning the script alongside executive producer and showrunner Collins (The Wire).
