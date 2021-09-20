unilad
‘Friday’ And ‘House Party’ Star Anthony Johnson Has Died Aged 55

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Sep 2021 15:26
Anthony Johnson has died at the age of 55.

Johnson was best known for starring in House Party (1990) and Friday (1995), as well as his stand-up comedy career.

According to the comedian’s nephew, Johnson was found unconscious earlier this month and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is yet to be reported.

Over the course of his career, Johnson starred in almost 50 films and TV shows, TMZ reports, including Moesha, Martin, Malcolm & Eddie, The Players Club, Lethal Weapon and I Got the Hook Up.

Reportedly there had been talk of the late 55-year-old reprising his role in Friday, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be. The cult classic’s fourth instalment, Last Friday, will be released in 2023.

Fans of Johnson’s have since taken to social media to pay tribute to him. One person wrote, ‘RIP Anthony Johnson. He had more quotable lines in one movie than a lot of people careers.’

Another person said, ‘When you watched Black Movies, Stand-Ups and Black Sitcoms in the 90s and some films in the early 2000s , Anthony Johnson was there. He understood the assignment of his supporting roles and made sure you laughed each time. You will be missed AJ.’

Someone else tweeted, ‘Ezell’s character in ‘Friday’ can never be replicated. AJ truly was an one-of-a-kind comedian.’

Johnson’s family are yet to release an official statement addressing the actor’s death.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

