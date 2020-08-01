Friday Night Dinner Season 5 Is Available To Watch On Netflix Today Channel 4

Cancel your weekend plans because season 5 of Friday Night Dinner is available to watch on Netflix from today, August 1.

Advert

The popular Channel 4 series starring Inbetweeners actor Simon Bird dropped its sixth season in May, but if you need to get up-to-speed, now’s your chance.

Netflix UK announced the news of the fifth season coming to the streaming platform on its Facebook page yesterday, July 31.

Horrible Grandma's more horrible than ever, Dad's got a ventriloquist doll, Mum's having a party, and of course there's… Posted by Netflix on Thursday, July 30, 2020

The post read:

Advert

Horrible Grandma’s more horrible than ever, Dad’s got a ventriloquist doll, Mum’s having a party, and of course there’s lashings of crimble crumble. Friday Night Dinner s5 arrives on Netflix UK/IE this Saturday.

The first season of the show aired way back in 2011 and has been a hit ever since. With a simple synopsis of, ‘The quirky experiences of a family when they get together for dinner every Friday night.’ It’s something most British families can relate to.

If you’re new to the Friday Night Dinner world and fancy giving it a go, you’ll be pleased to know the first four seasons are also on Netflix. The show gets a 92% average audience score from Rotten Tomatoes too, if you needed something else to persuade you.

FND Channel 4

There’s some big films dropping on Netflix UK today as well. As per its Twitter page, it announced movies such as The Twilight Saga, The Mask, Out of Sight, The Imitation Game and Jackass 2 will be available to watch from today.

Maybe a rainy weekend sat inside isn’t so bad after all.