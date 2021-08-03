Friends Cast Model New Merchandise Range That Settles Whether They Were On A Break

Jennifer Aniston/David Schwimmer/Instagram

It’s the question that has divided fans for decades: were Ross and Rachel on a break?

As the long-awaited Friends reunion earlier this year proved, the debate isn’t exactly settled between the cast members either. Despite Jennifer Aniston pulling a shock move by taking Ross’s side on the issue, Matt LeBlanc had a different opinion, joking that claims of a break were ‘bullsh*t’.

Advert 10

Now, the cast have had another opportunity to weigh in on the matter, thanks to the launch of a new line of merch featuring iconic moments from the show’s first three seasons.

‘The Cast Collection’ is a collaboration between the six friends and Represent, a graphic T-shirt company, that is hoping to raise money for charities close to the actors’ hearts, PEOPLE reports.

Aside from being an chance to help a good cause, Aniston also seems to have taken the opportunity to set the record straight, walking back her admission from the reunion to instead back up Rachel’s insistence that they were not on a break by modelling a hat from the collection which says just that.

Advert 10

Modelling the hat and a T-shirt featuring Monica’s iconic ‘I know!’ line, Aniston captioned the post, ‘for the record… we were SO not on a break.’

Lisa Kudrow/Instagram

But once again, she found herself betrayed by another cast member, with Lisa Kudrow later posting her own image showing a T-shirt displaying Ross’s famous cry of ‘we were on a break!’

The four other actors stayed out of it, with Matt LeBlanc going for a mug from The One Where No Ones Ready, and David Schwimmer himself committing strongly to the Ross and Rachel endgame with a T-shirt proclaiming the pair are each other’s ‘lobsters’.

Advert 10

So it’s settled, they were definitely not on a break… or were they?