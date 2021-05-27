Friends Cast Recall Best Guests Ever In Reunion Episode

HBO/Warner Bros. Television Distribution

From Brad Pitt to Julia Roberts, the Friends cast have been reminiscing about the sitcom’s best guest stars.

Across its 10-season run, the NBC show attracted some incredible guest appearances. For example, one of my personal favourites is Billy Crystal and Robin Williams in Central Perk, a brilliant ad-libbed scene that has nothing to do the plot whatsoever, but became an iconic moment in the series nonetheless.

Tonight, May 27, after 17 years of fans bingeing repeats of the show, the cast will finally reunite for The One Where They Got Back Together. During the reunion, you’ll see them recreate iconic scenes and discuss stories from making the sitcom, including some of their favourite guest stars.

‘We had amazing guest stars. Couldn’t believe all these people, who we were massive fans of [were on our show],’ David Schwimmer said.

As they recall the range of stars who came on the show, Schwimmer says to Jennifer Aniston, ‘And your fella, Brad.’ Laughing, she replies, ‘Pitt came and did one.’

Pitt made one of the sitcom’s most famous appearances as Will Corbett on season eight’s The One with the Rumour, playing a former high school friend who started a club with Ross all about hating Rachel. ‘Mr Pitt was wonderful, he was fantastic,’ she also told Access.

Some of Friends‘ best guest stars included Pitt, Roberts, Bruce Willis, David Arquette, Charlie Sheen, Hugh Laurie, Susan Sarandon, Kathleen Turner, Jason Alexander, Greg Kinnear, Reese Witherspoon, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovitz and Jeff Goldblum. Also, how could we forget Paul Rudd as Mike and Hank Azaria as the Minsk-bound David?

During the reunion, the cast also look back at having Danny DeVito on the show, who played an unlikely stripper in season 10’s The One Where the Stripper Cries, as well as Ben Stiller in season three’s The One with the Screamer, who gave them ‘one of their biggest laughs’, and Sean Penn in two episodes of the eighth season.

Penn is one of Schwimmer’s acting idols, but when it came to meeting him on set, it was the day he was dressed as Spud-nik for The One With The Halloween Party.

‘And then we get the script and of course, I’m a potato… I had very little, if any, dialogue with him, but here I am thinking, greatest actor in the world and I’m a f*cking potato,’ he says.

For more anecdotes and stories from the show’s production, the Friends reunion will air tonight at 8.00pm on Sky One in the UK. If you can’t wait until then, it’s also available to stream on NOW TV.

