Friends Cast Reunite For Extremely Awkward Sketch At The Emmys Warner Bros. Television Distribution/jimmykimmel/Twitter

This year, the Emmys looked a little different to previous ceremonies, with stars celebrating and commiserating from their very own homes.

This of course included Jennifer Aniston, who received an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for her standout role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

Aniston, 51, was seen looking cosy at home in a silk dressing gown – a far cry from the elegant red carpet dresses of previous years – and she was joined by a couple of familiar friends.

Advert

You can watch the mini reunion for yourself below:

Joey, Ross and Chandler were nowhere to be seen, but the three Friends girls were well and truly reunited once again, with Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox bringing us a much needed boost of nostalgia.

Checking in with Aniston shortly before her category was due to come up, host Jimmy Kimmel expressed surprise at the sight of Cox suddenly appearing behind Aniston.

Advert

Feigning confusion, Cox frowned:

Of course I’m here, we live together!

Aniston added:

Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994 Jimmy. Hello!

Advert

Friends fans will of course recall the very first episode of the beloved sitcom aired in 1994, with season one following Rachel’s journey from ditzy runaway bride to independent city girl, a big part of which was moving into Monica’s trendy New York City apartment.

Kudrow then popped up, with the rather Phoebe-esque question, ‘Is this live TV?’ When asked whether she lived there too, Kudrow simply replied, ‘Yeah, where else do I live?’

When Kimmel suggested she might live with her family, Kudrow laughed, ‘Yeah, like people live with their families’.

Advert

Even though the three Friends girls never actually lived together at the same time – despite spending most of their free time at Monica’s apartment – it was nice to imagine the characters still hanging out together in some alternative sitcom universe.

In an unexpected crossover moment, Ozark star Jason Bateman then popped up, with Aniston quipping that he was only living with them ‘until he goes off to college’.

The old friends then made a hasty exit, explaining that dinner was ready but they would be ‘DVR-ing’ the awards ceremony.

Advert

Many viewers were delighted by this surprise mini Friends reunion. However, the logistics of how it had to be filmed, with various pauses and delays in between comebacks, admittedly made it a little more awkward than it would have been under ordinary circumstances.

A full Friends reunion special for HBO Max had originally been scheduled for late May, but had to be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A new date for the special has yet to be announced.