Friends Cast Will Reunite To Film Reunion Special In August
The cast of Friends will reunite to film a reunion special in August. Could I be anymore excited?
The one-off TV special was supposed to arrive on May 27, but has been pushed back by three months due to the ongoing health crisis.
Friends fans were given the news of the show’s reunion in February, where it was confirmed all six stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – were reuniting exclusively for an untitled, unscripted special for HBO Max.
The news came just months after the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary.
Co-creator of the show Marta Kauffman gave The Wrap an update on the reunion, saying:
We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open.
If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.
Despite being over two decades old, Friends has successfully stayed popular with the younger generation with all of its episodes being available to watch on Netflix. However, it was removed from the US version of the streaming service earlier this year.
While it’s still available on Netflix UK and Ireland, upcoming streaming service HBO Max paid a whopping $425 million for the rights to the sitcom, which was one of Netflix’s most-watched assets.
Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, expressed his excitement of doing a Friends reunion.
He said:
Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together – we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library.
I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.
It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.
It’s reported the cast will be getting between around $3–$4 million for their appearance on the reunion, Deadline reports, so I’m sure they’re pretty eager to get it finished and aired too.
