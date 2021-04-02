unilad
Friends Fans Spot Weird Mistake Where Monica Is Replaced By Random Woman

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 02 Apr 2021 15:16
Friends Fans Spot Weird Mistake Where Monica Is Replaced By Random WomanMumandmore4/TikTok

As every Friends fan knows, the show is far from perfect.

I think it’s fair to say that most die-hard fans of the iconic show have seen every episode at least 20 times, probably way more.

And, the thing that comes with watching the same show over and over, is the fact you tend to notice different things every time you see it – often things you’ve neglected to notice in the past.

Warner Bros.Warner Bros.

Generally speaking, as much as we love the show, Friends is littered continuity errors. Sorry, fellow fans, I speak nothing but the truth.

And so, it won’t come as a shock to most of us that someone on TikTok has noticed yet another error – this time involving Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, and a random brunette woman.

The clip, which has been shared by TikTok user @mumandmore4, comes from episode five of season eight; The One With Rachel’s Date.

Check it out here:

@mumandmore4I know there is so many mistakes in friends but I have never seen this one before. ##friends ##friendsobsession ##friendsmistakes ##tvmistakes ##omg♬ original sound – user7016364035566

‘I know there are so many mistakes in Friends but I have never seen this one before,’ she wrote alongside the clip.

‘So, I’ve been watching Friends and this is the episode where Phoebe is dating Monica’s sous chef and I just noticed this little blunder.’

The clip includes a scene in which Monica and Phoebe are sitting in the coffee house discussing Tim, and how Monica plans to fire him after he accidentally set her pastry chef on fire.

But, while Phoebe manages to convince Monica to give him another chance, the camera switches to reveal a brunette woman who is absolutely not Courteney Cox.

It’s pretty bizarre, but Friends has fallen foul of several similar mishaps since arriving on Netflix, which famously uses a wider screen than what had previously been used when Friends was just on regular television. Therefore, the wider shot reveals more than what had initially been in view when it first aired.

Warner Bros.Warner Bros.

Many commenters were quick to point this out, but several people did question how on Earth the actors were paid around $1 million per episode when they didn’t even film every scene.

‘Sometimes when they’re just filming one actor’s line (Phoebe), it’s too expensive to have the other actor there so they hire a stand in. It’s cheaper,’ another user pointed out.

While it makes a lot of sense, it does kind of give you the feeling that your entire life is a lie.

Anyway, it won’t stop me watching it for the millionth time.

