Friends Named Best TV Finale Of The Last 20 Years

Warner Bros.

‘Okay, shall we get some coffee?’ ‘Sure, where?’ Pan around the apartment; end at the yellow photo frame on the purple door. Cut to black. That’s it. That’s the best TV finale of the last 20 years.

Okay, a bit more than that happened in the final episode of Friends, but you get the picture.

That closing scene brought to an end ten years of jokes, relationships and hanging out in the coffee house, and saw us say goodbye to Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

Warner Bros.

At least, we said goodbye to them for a brief amount of time before settling down in front of Netflix and bingeing the entire series all over again. And again, and again for the following 15 years.

Friends is just as loved today as it’s always been, so – despite the fact it came to an end in 2004 – viewers still consider it to be up there with the very best. That’s why, in a public vote conducted by Digital Spy, fans chose the Friends finale as the best of the past two decades.

Whether you’re a Friends fan or not – though if you’re not, you’re wrong – it’s easy to understand why the ending is so highly rated. I imagine everyone’s watched the series by now, but if for some reason you’ve been living under a rock prepare for some spoilers ahead!

Warner Bros.

The finale is split into two parts, and in a matter of minutes viewers are taken on a roller coaster of emotion that sees Rachel board a plane to Paris while Ross finally realises he doesn’t want her to leave.

Thankfully, however, the on again-off again couple FINALLY get together with the goosebump-worthy line: ‘I got off the plane’.

We’re also met with a huge twist, which reveals Chandler and Monica are welcoming two little babies into their family rather than the one they were expecting.

Alongside the big storylines are a number of heartwarming moments that tie up loose ends, including the introduction of a new chick and duck and a cringeworthy yet admirable speech from Gunther, which sees him express his love for Rachel.

Warner Bros.

Ultimately, the friends unite for the final time in the iconic apartment before Monica and Chandler head to their new house in the suburbs. In true Friends fashion, though, there’s time for a coffee at Central Perk before they leave for good.

No matter how many times you’ve watched the series, the finale never fails to be emotional, proving it’s definitely worthy of its new title.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Breaking Bad, The Big Bang Theory and Life on Mars also featured consecutively in the top five for the best TV finale.

Warner Bros.

Friends was recognised by voters in a number of other categories as it came in second place for the best scripted TV show of the last 20 years, losing out to Game of Thrones. Ross and Rachel’s ‘we were on a break!’ moment was also celebrated, as it was awarded fourth place in the best TV moment of the past 20 years.

The beloved series is clearly a longtime fan favourite, and I don’t think that’s going to change any time soon.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]