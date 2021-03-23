Friends Recreate Twilight New Moon And Win The Internet

Summit Entertainment/nevershoutnajah/TikTok

Two friends tried to recreate Twilight: New Moon, and TikTok users say it’s ‘pure gold’.

Naj, who goes by the username @nevershoutnajah, posted a clip reminiscing about the time she and her friend Haley decided to make their own version of the second film in the Twilight saga, sharing a short scene on her account.

Since posting it earlier this month, it’s already racked up more than 6.7 million views and thousands of comments demanding to see more.

It appears to be a recreation of the scene in New Moon where Edward breaks up with Bella. I won’t lie, it’s been a long time since the one and only viewing I’ve had of the film, so the fact I recognise it definitely speaks volumes to the TikTok.

One user wrote, ‘THIS IS PURE GOLD. I WANT TO SEE IT ALL.’ Another joked, ‘You’re not supposed to insert a clip from the actual movie for this trend.’ A third wrote, ‘YOUR RUN. THE FILTER AT THE END. THIS IS A CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE.’

As the views mounted up, Naj decided to respond to the demands, saying, ‘Let me drink a whole bottle of wine to prepare for the embarrassment posting the whole video will cause.’

Before her followers knew it, a few days later both part one and two of the alternate New Moon scenes were uploaded. One user commented, ‘The Hollywood Foreign Press better be watching my good sis.’ Another wrote, ‘I hope you guys are still mates bc this friendship seems so pure.’

While some have asked for part three, Naj broke the bad news: there isn’t one, as it was only a short video.

