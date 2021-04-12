unilad
Friends Reunion Will Use Original Opening Credits Fountain And Stage

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Apr 2021 13:33
The long-awaited Friends reunion is on the way, and we couldn’t be more excited to catch up with the iconic group of New Yorkers.

Now, new details about the upcoming reunion are giving fans a flood of sit-com nostalgia nearly two decades after Rachel got off the plane.

As reported by TMZ, sources familiar with the production have revealed that the fountain from the original opening credits will be used within the reunion, which was filmed partly on the show’s old stage over a three-day period last week.

As per these sources, a live audience participated in the reunion, much like in the original run. However, it would appear that this audience was mostly comprised of hired union extras, who had been screened for coronavirus.

A photograph from the Warner Bros. Studios lot, obtained by TMZ, shows bleachers and equipment had been set up around the iconic fountain. I can practically hear the theme tune just looking at it.

This development comes shortly after Matthew Perry himself swiftly deleted a behind-the-scenes Instagram pic that showed him getting ready in a makeup chair.

The short-lived post, which was liked thousands of times by eager fans, was captioned:

Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends.

The Friends reunion special is due to air on HBO at some point in the next few months, however a date has yet to be confirmed.

    FOUNTAIN AND ORIGINAL STAGE Used for Reunion Nostalgia

 