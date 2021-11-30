Friends Star Janice Makes Comeback In Hilarious Song About Chandler

Alamy/@jaxwritessongs/TikTok

A TikToker has created an epic comeback song from the perspective of Friends star Janice, all about her on-and-off relationship with Chandler Bing.

I may have only just jumped on the Friends train, having been deprived of it during my childhood with no elder sibling to introduce me to the Central Perk fun, but it would be hard to forget dear old Janice.

Calling out the ‘ONE mistake’ the US sitcom made, the TikToker retells the ending of the ten-season show, noting that they don’t think Chandler should have ended up with Monica.

A special guest even pops in to give their own views, from personal experience of course.

The hilarious video shows TikToker @jaxwritessongs take to her keyboard to sing along to the Friends theme tune, changing the lyrics to suggest exactly who Chandler should have ended up with.

A glimpse of another pair of hands can be seen clapping along to the song until Janice (Maggie Wheeler) herself springs into shot.

Declaring her undying love for Chandler, Janice is finally able to have her say, 17 years after the final episode aired, with Jax naming the video: ‘The One Where Janice Ends Up With Chandler.’

@jaxwritessongs/TikTok

The post has since amassed over seven million views, with users flooding to the TikTok in fits of giggles over Janice’s comeback. One said: ‘Could this *BE* anymore exciting????’

Another wrote:

You gotta tell her Chandler’s back from Yemen so they can get back together.

A third commented: ‘OH. MY. GAWD.’