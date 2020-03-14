Frozen 2 Coming To Disney+ Three Months Early To Cheer Up Families Disney

Frozen 2 is coming to Disney+ three months earlier than originally planned in an effort to bring a bit of cheer to the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The beloved animated sequel will arrive on the streaming service in the US tomorrow, March 15, and will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

The decision comes as US President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Friday, March 13, with Disney hoping to offer some ‘some fun and joy during this challenging period’.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the news in a statement, saying:

Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.

The release will arrive just days after Walt Disney Studios announced it had temporarily halted production of its live-action films, including The Little Mermaid, Home Alone and Shrunk, in an effort to limit potential spread of coronavirus, The LA Times reported.

Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in both Frozen and its sequel, took to Twitter to support the decision to release the film early, writing:

I couldn’t be happier with this decision! All of us need some joy right now. I hope you and your family can all cuddle up and get lost in our film at least for a little while. #Frozen2.

The early release will offer a welcome distraction from news of the virus, allowing families to indulge in the company of Elsa, Anna and the gang.