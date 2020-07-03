Frozen 2 Has Just Dropped On Disney+, Sky Cinema And Now TV Disney

Yoo-hoo! Big summer blowout! It is for Frozen fans anyway, with the sequel having just dropped on Disney+, Sky Cinema and Now TV.

That’s right folks, the wait is finally over. After being released in cinemas way back when in November last year – was that really less than a year ago? – Frozen 2 is now available to watch on the small screen.

And we’re being graced with it a whole two weeks earlier than originally planned, thanks to cinemas still being closed as a result of the ongoing global health crisis. I guess someone thought we needed cheering up with Olaf’s charm, hey?

frozen 2 Disney

So just how can you watch it then? Well, if you have Disney+ then tuning in will be no problem, with the film having been released on the streaming service earlier today, July 3.

Similarly if you have Sky Cinema, Frozen 2 will be debuting on the Premiere channel this evening at 7.00pm. You’ll also be able to watch it on Sky On Demand as well as via NOW TV.

So, you’ll need a subscription to any one of the services mentioned above, and if you don’t have one already I’d recommend using NOW TV.

Why? Because it won’t cost you a penny; the service is offering a seven-day free trial of its various TV passes, including the Sky Cinema Pass which normally costs £11.99 a month.

olaf frozen 2 Disney

Of course, if you live in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia or New Zealand this doesn’t apply to you, as you were already spoilt with the film’s early release in March. Still, you could give it a re-watch for old-times’ sake.

And why wouldn’t you want to? The sequel not only became one of the highest grossing films of all time after its release last year, earning more than $1 billion at the box office, but it also features a brand new soundtrack from Oscar-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

frozen 2 Kristoff Disney

Frozen 2 takes place three years after the events of the first film and follows Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven, who embark on a journey to discover the origin of Elsa’s magical powers and save their kingdom.

Well, what’re you waiting for? Get watching!