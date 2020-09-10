Frozen Prequel Coming To Disney+ Next Month Disney+

Have you ever wondered how Olaf the snowman spent his time before he found Anna and Kristoff? If so, you’re in luck, because a new Disney short will reveal all.

Advert

Considering Let It Go is one of the most popular Disney songs out there, fans will probably be familiar with the events that take place while Elsa’s singing it.

The ice-queen creates Olaf before turning her attention to a frosty bridge and an entire frozen castle, and at the time, Olaf seems pretty inanimate. Later in the film, however, we learn that is most certainly not the case.

Olaf Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

So what exactly does a newborn snowman get up to? We’ll find out in Once Upon A Snowman, a new short film set to arrive on Disney+ next month.

Advert

The film follows Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, as he takes his first chilly steps and sets about searching for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle, all before he encounters Anna and Kristoff and is finally given his carrot nose.

Trent Correy, who directed the short alongside Dan Abraham, said the idea for Once Upon A Snowman began to form as he worked as an animator on the first Frozen film.

He commented:

Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Olaf Frozen Disney

Abraham added that Gad ‘gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf’, and said that the opportunity to work with the actor was a ‘privilege and career highlight.’

Here’s hoping Olaf has some exciting adventures to show us.

Advert

Once Upon A Snowman will be available to stream on Disney+ from October 23.