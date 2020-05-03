unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Frozen Star Josh Gad Wants Ariana Grande And Danny DeVito Cast In Live-Action Hercules Remake

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 May 2020 17:33
Frozen Star Josh Gad Wants Ariana Grande And Danny DeVito Cast In Live-Action Hercules RemakeFrozen Star Josh Gad Wants Ariana Grande And Danny DeVito Cast In Live-Action Hercules RemakePA Images

Frozen star Josh Gad has endorsed Ariana Grande and Danny DeVito to be in the Disney live-action remake of Hercules.

Advert

Just days after Disney confirmed the reboot was taking place, fans went into a frenzy and starting crying out for who they wanted the cast to be.

Ariana Grande soon became a favourite for the lead role of Meg after performing the film’s I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) for ABC’s Disney Family Singalong.

The 26-year-old singer arguably wiped the floor with her co-stars after she performed all six harmonies for the song all by herself. Dedication, or what?

You can see it for yourself here:

Advert

Fans have also petitioned for the legend that is Danny DeVito to return to the Disney classic, after voicing the character Philoctetes in the original film 23 years ago.

Now, Josh Gad has jumped on the bandwagon, and has also endorsed the pair for the roles, calling them perfect for the film.

Speaking to Variety, the 39-year-old actor said, ‘[Ariana] would amazing as Meg, she would be perfect, I would love to see that happen’.

Josh GadJosh GadPA Images

Gad was then asked whether he would be putting himself forward for any of the roles, with the interviewer mentioning the character Philoctetes in particular.

Gad responded:

I am good, I feel like I definitely have had and continue to have an incredible run of projects with the Disney company, but I don’t think anyone wants to see me take on yet another role in a live-action remake of an animated movie.

I personally think they should just cast Danny DeVito again, that’s seems to me the best option.

Advert

So far, it has been confirmed The Expendables and Zombieland: Double Tap writer Dave Callaham has been hired to re-write the 1997 classic.

Disney Is Developing Live-Action Hercules, Insiders SayDisney Is Developing Live-Action Hercules, Insiders SayDisney

Joe and Anthony Russo have also confirmed to be producing the film and, via AGBO Film’s Twitter, they shared their excitement about their upcoming project.

On Friday, May 1, they tweeted:

The pegasus is out of the bag! We’re thrilled to share that AGBO & the @Russo_Brothers are producing the #Hercules remake! This was a favorite of Joe & Anthony’s kids growing up. We can’t wait to introduce new audiences to these character & their story! [sic]

If the Russo brothers work any of their Avengers magic on Hercules, I’m sure it’ll be a smash hit. Can’t wait.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, AGBO Film, Ariana Grande, Danny DeVito, Disney, Film and TV, Hercules, Joe and Anthony Russo, Josh Gad

Credits

Variety and 1 other

  1. Variety

    ‘Hercules’: Josh Gad Says Ariana Grande ‘Would Be Amazing as Meg’ in Live-Action Remake

  2. AGBO/Twitter

    @ABGOFilms

 