Frozen Star Josh Gad Wants Ariana Grande And Danny DeVito Cast In Live-Action Hercules Remake
Frozen star Josh Gad has endorsed Ariana Grande and Danny DeVito to be in the Disney live-action remake of Hercules.
Just days after Disney confirmed the reboot was taking place, fans went into a frenzy and starting crying out for who they wanted the cast to be.
Ariana Grande soon became a favourite for the lead role of Meg after performing the film’s I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) for ABC’s Disney Family Singalong.
The 26-year-old singer arguably wiped the floor with her co-stars after she performed all six harmonies for the song all by herself. Dedication, or what?
Fans have also petitioned for the legend that is Danny DeVito to return to the Disney classic, after voicing the character Philoctetes in the original film 23 years ago.
Now, Josh Gad has jumped on the bandwagon, and has also endorsed the pair for the roles, calling them perfect for the film.
Speaking to Variety, the 39-year-old actor said, ‘[Ariana] would amazing as Meg, she would be perfect, I would love to see that happen’.
Gad was then asked whether he would be putting himself forward for any of the roles, with the interviewer mentioning the character Philoctetes in particular.
Gad responded:
I am good, I feel like I definitely have had and continue to have an incredible run of projects with the Disney company, but I don’t think anyone wants to see me take on yet another role in a live-action remake of an animated movie.
I personally think they should just cast Danny DeVito again, that’s seems to me the best option.
So far, it has been confirmed The Expendables and Zombieland: Double Tap writer Dave Callaham has been hired to re-write the 1997 classic.
Joe and Anthony Russo have also confirmed to be producing the film and, via AGBO Film’s Twitter, they shared their excitement about their upcoming project.
On Friday, May 1, they tweeted:
The pegasus is out of the bag! We’re thrilled to share that AGBO & the @Russo_Brothers are producing the #Hercules remake! This was a favorite of Joe & Anthony’s kids growing up. We can’t wait to introduce new audiences to these character & their story! [sic]
If the Russo brothers work any of their Avengers magic on Hercules, I’m sure it’ll be a smash hit. Can’t wait.
