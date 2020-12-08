Futurama Cast Say They’re Open To A Reboot
Futurama had a couple of stops and starts over the course of its seven seasons, but it now seems the cast are happy to come back for another run in the hilarious sci-fi show.
Maurice LaMarche, who was responsible for the voices of Calculon, Kif, Lrrr and many others in Futurama, recently spoke about the potential future of the show, and it seems that one more comeback for the beloved series hasn’t been ruled out.
LaMarche talked about the possibility of the series coming back with SyFy Wire, expressing internal support:
Sure, we all talk about it. If Fox was to come up with the right offer, but I know Matt [Groening] would love to do it again.
[Co-creator] David Cohen, I think, might be into it. I think semi-retirement is finally wearing on him. He had to get back to writing on The Simpsons just to keep busy.
While Matt Groening is busy with Enchanted and David Cohen is working on The Simpsons, LaMarche was still hopeful of a return:
I have to leave it up to the Powers That Be, but I know everybody’s into it, including the cast. It would be great to do it before Billy West [voice of Fry, Dr. Zoidberg, and Professor Farnsworth] turns 80.
So hopefully someday there’ll be a Futurama reboot, but we’re well-practiced at the reboot thing. We got rebooted twice, so there might be less of a huzzah about it, but it’d be nice to do that again.
With the creators and cast seemingly onboard let’s hope we get a new series before the 31st century.
