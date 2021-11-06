Future Of The 007 Franchise Revealed With Brand New Details

Alamy

New details about the future of the 007 franchise have been revealed, with promises of bringing ‘fresh characters’ as well as ‘new life to old favourites’.

Details about upcoming storylines were shared on the official Facebook page for Ian Fleming, who is responsible for creating the iconic British spy James Bond through his series of spy novels.

Fleming passed away in 1964 and a number of authors have since helped further the Bond franchise, but his estate has now authorised that the stories can continue with a new generation of Double O agents brought to life by author Kim Sherwood, who will become the first woman to write a novel for the franchise.

Sherwood has struck a deal with HarperCollins to write three contemporary thrillers set in the world of James Bond after she fell in love with the series while watching ‘Pierce Brosnan dive from the dam in GoldenEye‘.

A link to pre-order the new adventures was posted on Fleming’s Facebook page, alongside a post that read: ‘James Bond is missing. Meet the new Double O agents in the #DoubleO trilogy by Kim Sherwood, a new series that will blow the world of Ian Fleming’s James Bond wide open.’

Speaking about her new venture, per The Guardian, Sherwood said: ‘As a teenager, I chose Fleming when my English teacher asked us to write about an author we admired – I still have the school report. Since then, I’ve dreamed of writing James Bond.’

She continued: ‘It’s rare that dreams come true, and I am grateful to the Fleming family for this incredible opportunity. I feel honoured to be the first novelist to expand the Bond universe through the Double 0-sector, bringing new life to old favourites and fresh characters to the canon.’

The author’s work is scheduled to be released in September 2022.

