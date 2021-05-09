unilad
Advert

Gal Gadot Confirms Allegations Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her On Justice League Set

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 May 2021 12:47
Gal Gadot Confirms Allegations Joss Whedon 'Threatened' Her On Justice League SetN12/PA Images

Gal Gadot has confirmed Joss Whedon ‘threatened her career’ on the set of Justice League.

Whedon has been at the centre of multiple allegations following his work on the 2017 release of Justice League, brought in by Warner Bros. after Zack Snyder had to depart following a family tragedy.

Advert

It started with Ray Fisher, who stars as Cyborg, accusing the writer-director of ‘gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable’ conduct. Then came reports of clashes between Whedon and Gadot, which have since been confirmed by the Wonder Woman star.

During a recent interview with the N12 Israeli news channel, the 35-year-old discussed the allegations against Whedon. As translated by Discussing Film, she said, ‘He threatened my career and told me that if I did something, he’ll make sure my career will be miserable and I just took care of it on the spot.’

Sources close to Justice League told The Hollywood Reporter that Whedon was dismissive when Gadot and Jason Momoa expressed concerns over new lines in his cut of the film.

Advert

Gadot specifically wanted to discuss ‘her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman’ and how she ‘wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next’.

Wonder Woman 1984 3Warner Bros.

Whedon is also said to have slighted Patty Jenkins, who’s directed Wonder Woman’s two solo movies. Another source claimed, ‘Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.’

Gadot and Jenkins then had a meeting with former Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara. ‘I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner,’ Gadot said in a statement.

Advert

Other stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel have also spoken out against Whedon, who’s denied any wrongdoing.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Nuclear Reactions Have Started Again In The Chernobyl Reactor
News

Nuclear Reactions Have Started Again In The Chernobyl Reactor

Sixth Grade Girl Allegedly Shoots Three People After Pulling Gun Out Of Her Bag At School
News

Sixth Grade Girl Allegedly Shoots Three People After Pulling Gun Out Of Her Bag At School

Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Icon, Dies Aged 59
Film and TV

Tawny Kitaen, ’80s Music Video Icon, Dies Aged 59

Two Men Arrested With Seven Kilograms Of Radioactive Uranium
News

Two Men Arrested With Seven Kilograms Of Radioactive Uranium

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Gal Gadot, Justice League

Credits

N12 and 1 other

  1. N12

    Gal Gadot on the problematic atmosphere in Hollywood: "He threatened my career."

  2. The Hollywood Reporter

    Ray Fisher Opens Up About ‘Justice League,’ Joss Whedon and Warners: “I Don’t Believe Some of These People Are Fit for Leadership”

 