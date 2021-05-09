Gal Gadot Confirms Allegations Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ Her On Justice League Set

N12/PA Images

Gal Gadot has confirmed Joss Whedon ‘threatened her career’ on the set of Justice League.

Whedon has been at the centre of multiple allegations following his work on the 2017 release of Justice League, brought in by Warner Bros. after Zack Snyder had to depart following a family tragedy.

It started with Ray Fisher, who stars as Cyborg, accusing the writer-director of ‘gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable’ conduct. Then came reports of clashes between Whedon and Gadot, which have since been confirmed by the Wonder Woman star.

During a recent interview with the N12 Israeli news channel, the 35-year-old discussed the allegations against Whedon. As translated by Discussing Film, she said, ‘He threatened my career and told me that if I did something, he’ll make sure my career will be miserable and I just took care of it on the spot.’

Sources close to Justice League told The Hollywood Reporter that Whedon was dismissive when Gadot and Jason Momoa expressed concerns over new lines in his cut of the film.

Gadot specifically wanted to discuss ‘her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman’ and how she ‘wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next’.

Warner Bros.

Whedon is also said to have slighted Patty Jenkins, who’s directed Wonder Woman’s two solo movies. Another source claimed, ‘Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.’

Gadot and Jenkins then had a meeting with former Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara. ‘I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner,’ Gadot said in a statement.

Other stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel have also spoken out against Whedon, who’s denied any wrongdoing.