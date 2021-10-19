Gal Gadot Opens Up About Being ‘Threatened’ On Set Of Justice League

Alamy

Gal Gadot has revealed more details about her earlier claims that Joss Whedon ‘threatened’ her career on the set of Justice League.

The Wonder Woman star was reportedly involved in a ‘negative experience’ with Whedon that began after she tried to speak to him about new lines her character had been given in the Justice League film, with a source telling the Hollywood Reporter that the writer and director ‘told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.’

Whedon was subsequently involved in an investigation into workplace misconduct on the set of Justice League, and has since been accused of bullying and workplace harassment by other members of the cast.

Gadot had previously confirmed ‘issues’ with Whedon but did not elaborate on the exact circumstances, saying, ‘I had my issues with Joss and I handled it. He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he will make sure my career is miserable.’

Now, in a new interview with Elle, she’s spoken out about her experience and how she reacted, telling the magazine ‘I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it.

‘You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you,’ she said, adding ‘If he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people.’

Gadot also hinted that she believed Whedon may have responded differently to her concerns were she a man, saying ‘would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.’