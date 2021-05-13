Gal Gadot Turns Off Comments On Post About Israel-Palestinian Violence After Backlash

PA Images

Amid furious backlash, Gal Gadot has turned off comments on her social media statement regarding the Israel-Palestine violence.

At least 67 people in Gaza and seven people in Israel have been killed as a result of the ongoing chaos, coming after weeks of tension in East Jerusalem brought on by threats of eviction for Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah district and Israeli forces storming the Al Aqsa mosque.

Advert 10

The Wonder Woman star, who served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years prior to becoming an actor as per Israel’s conscription requirements, recently addressed the conflict. However, it was quickly criticised, with some dubbing it ‘propaganda’ and the absence of ‘Palestine’, while others defended it as a call for peace.

Gadot wrote: ‘My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends, I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on far too long.’

She added: ‘Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.’

Advert 10

Among the responses, Richard Vickery wrote: ‘Perhaps Israelites ought to stop stealing Palestinian territory, or even better, give the land back? Perhaps then there would be peace, @GalGadot?’

Ayesha A. Siddiqi also commented: ‘Just check who among your circle is applauding embarrassing comments like Gal Gadot’s, who is soliciting sympathy for all the concern they feel for Israel, who is claiming genocide is too complicated to pick a side on while simultaneously implying Israel is the right side.’

Tor Wennesland, the UN’s Middle East envoy, warned on social media that the tension was ‘escalating towards a full-scale war.’

Advert 10